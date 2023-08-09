Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

RIVN stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after buying an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

