Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

