Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $27,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.