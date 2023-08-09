Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

