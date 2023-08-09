B. Riley Comments on Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBRT. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

FBRT stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a current ratio of 87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

