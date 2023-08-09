Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GATX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GATX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get GATX alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.03.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.