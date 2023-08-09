Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Boosted by Zacks Research

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.98 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.23. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.