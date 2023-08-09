Analysts Issue Forecasts for Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $230.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 174.50% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $334,000.

Insider Activity at Offerpad Solutions

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

See Also

