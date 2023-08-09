Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3,126.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 988,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,577,000 after acquiring an additional 958,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

