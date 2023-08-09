JMP Securities Cuts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $42.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 142.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

