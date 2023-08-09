Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

