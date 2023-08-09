Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $215.81 on Wednesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 180,505 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

