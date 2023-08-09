Zacks Research Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $18.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

