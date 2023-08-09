Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 700,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

