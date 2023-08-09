Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDOG. Bank of America raised their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 288,630 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,313 shares of company stock worth $68,917,419. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

