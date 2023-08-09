Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

