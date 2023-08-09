Brokers Set Expectations for Fidus Investment Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

