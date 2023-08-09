LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPLA opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

