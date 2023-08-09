Analysts Set Expectations for Gogo Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gogo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gogo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gogo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gogo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

