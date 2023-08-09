Brokers Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

HXL stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 1,177.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

