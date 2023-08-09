Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hawaiian Stock Up 3.5 %

HA stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.