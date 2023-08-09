DA Davidson Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
ITT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. ITT has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ITT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ITT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ITT
In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITT
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.