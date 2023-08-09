HC Wainwright Cuts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $17.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 384.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,483,470 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 578,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 999,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

