Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ProQR Therapeutics Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Report on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.