HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.