Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

SFST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $339,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 1,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,315 shares of company stock worth $146,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 272.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 29.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

