HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWTX opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $70,871.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.