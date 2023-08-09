Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

