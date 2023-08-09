Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

SWN stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

