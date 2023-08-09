Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Cut by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
