Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.