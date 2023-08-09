Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report released on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 79,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,350,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 226,811 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 982,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

