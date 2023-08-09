Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$172.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$157.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$156.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.