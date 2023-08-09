RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.