Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

VIR stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,380,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

