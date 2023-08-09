Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.