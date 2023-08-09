Brokers Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

WW opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

