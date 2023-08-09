Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,131 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

