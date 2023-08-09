Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Decreased by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($10.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

