Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Lowered by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $3,815,971. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,334,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

