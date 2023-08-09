Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after buying an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

