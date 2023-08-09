Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.77.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 949,412 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 850,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Angi by 2,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

