William Blair Weighs in on TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,939 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,718,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

