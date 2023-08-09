Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$172.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$157.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.