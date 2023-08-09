Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $11.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Research analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $965,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.