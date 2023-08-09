Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$547.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$554.00 million.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.