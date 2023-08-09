Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

AFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

NYSE:AFL opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $2,013,523. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

