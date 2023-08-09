Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of AIAGY stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

