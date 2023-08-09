Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

