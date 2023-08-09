Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %
Wendy’s stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on WEN
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.