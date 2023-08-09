Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.21.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

